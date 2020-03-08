Discover Australian Associated Press

Italy is locking down 11 northern provinces, including Lombardy, to try to contain coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Italy to lock down Milan, provinces

By AAP

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 13:25:08

Italy is to quarantine more than 10 million people, with a lockdown in the region of Lombardy and a dozen northern provinces.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that the new measures would be implemented shortly.

The Italian government will restrict travel in and out of the northern region of Lombardy, which includes the financial hub Milan, as the country grapples to contain a major coronavirus outbreak.

According to a draft decree, the measures would place 11 provinces in in lockdown, a local news agency reported.

The decree would give authorities the power to impose fines on anyone caught entering or leaving the region, and would see the closure of schools, bars, cinemas and public events until April 3.

Lombardy is the hardest hit region in Italy, the epicentre of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak.

The number of people infected in Italy rose to 5,883 on Saturday, a surge of more than 1,000 on the day before, and the death toll reached 233, according to the daily bulletin published by the Civil Protection Agency.

