Italian epidemic shows no sign of slowing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coronavirus deaths in Italy have risen by 712 in the last day, pushing the total toll to 8215. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Italian epidemic shows no sign of slowing

By Crispian Balmer and Gavin Jones

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 06:40:26

Hopes that Italy’s coronavirus epidemic might be in retreat have suffered a setback as data shows both the number of new cases and deaths have ticked higher.

Officials say 712 people died of the illness in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 8215, well over double that seen in anywhere else in the world.

New infections rose by 6153 to 80,539.

The number of cases is nudging close to the more than 81,000 infections recorded in China where the pandemic began.

The relentless rise in Italy is despite stringent lockdown measures introduced progressively since February 23 to try to stop the spread, which authorities had hoped would be having more of an effect by now.

There had been slight declines in both new cases and deaths earlier this week, but the northern region of Lombardy, the epicentre of the outbreak, saw its numbers climb on Thursday.

“I do not know if we have hit the peak or if we have missed something … all I can say is that I am worried,” Lombardy governor Attilio Fontana told reporters, adding that the situation would soon become clearer.

“I think that in two or three days we will understand if the measures we have taken are working,” he said.

However, he warned that when new cases finally receded, the government would not necessarily be able to relax the lockdown, which is due to be lifted on April 3.

“Even if the number of cases declines, I think we will have to carry on with (the restrictions) until we are quite certain that this contagion has been stopped.”

The situation appeared particularly worrying in Lombardy’s capital Milan, which is also Italy’s financial hub, where new infections jumped by more than 800 to almost 7000.

Only the neighbouring provinces of Bergamo and Brescia have a higher number of cases.

Highlighting the scale of the drama, Bergamo said that over the last 10 years it had recorded on average of 45 deaths a week. 

This ticked up to 64 at the end of February and then soared, hitting a peak of 313 deaths between March 15 and 21.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

news

politics

Australia backs G20 coronavirus effort

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with other G20 leaders in a special online summit to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

world

health

Charles 'back at his desk' despite virus

The Prince of Wales is continuing to work from home in Scotland while he recovers from coronavirus, according to his office.