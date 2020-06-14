Discover Australian Associated Press

Prosecutors have questioned Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the response to COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italian prosecutors question PM on virus

By Giuseppe Fonte

June 14, 2020

2020-06-14 03:52:54

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has been questioned by prosecutors about the country’s response to its coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 34,000 people.

The prosecutors from Bergamo, one of the northern cities hit hardest by the pandemic, are looking into why badly affected small towns around the city were not locked down earlier in the outbreak when infections were rising fast.

Conte, who was questioned as a witness for three hours in his office in Rome and is not under criminal investigation, later told reporters via his spokesman: “I wanted to explain every stage to the smallest detail.”

Prosecutors also questioned Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

In interviews with several Italian newspapers on Friday, Conte said he would tell prosecutors everything he knew and was not worried by the possibility he could be personally investigated.

Prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota said the meeting had taken place “in an atmosphere of great calm and institutional collaboration”.

The region of Lombardy, which includes Bergamo, was the original epicentre of Italy’s virus outbreak and has remained by far the worst hit of its 20 regions, accounting for about half of its total deaths and most new infections.

The decision not to isolate Bergamo and the surrounding towns has been one of the most contentious episodes, with the central government and Lombardy’s regional authorities each saying the other was responsible.

In Lombardy, which is led by the populist opposition League party, the Bergamo prosecutors have already interrogated the regional president and health chief.

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 56 on Friday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, taking the total toll to 34,223.

The official tally of new cases rose by 163 against 379 on Thursday, but this was muddied by a recalculation of past data by the southern region of Campania, which subtracted previous cases and reported a total of minus 229 on Friday.

Lombardy remains by far the worst affected of Italy’s 20 regions, reporting 272 new infections on Friday.

