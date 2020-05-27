Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli had virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tenor Andrea Bocelli says he's fully recovered from the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli had virus

By AAP

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 23:04:12

Andrea Bocelli, the world famous Italian tenor, has revealed he tested positive to the novel coronavirus in March but has since recovered fully.

He spoke to reporters outside a hospital in Pisa where he went to donate blood for research on experimental plasma treatment for Covid-19 patients, the ANSA news agency said on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old artist said his wife and their two children also caught the virus, but nobody in the family was seriously ill. “Only a slight temperature, 37.2, 37.3 [degrees] or not even that,” he said.

“I took a swab test and saw that I was positive. Honestly, when I discovered that, it was March 10, I took a swim in the pool because I felt fine,” ANSA also quoted Bocelli as saying.

A spokesperson for the tenor confirmed the reports and told dpa that Bocelli took another swab test for the novel coronavirus in late March, which came out negative.

On Easter day, April 12, Bocelli gave a special concert in an empty Duomo cathedral in Milan. The performance aimed to spread hope in a city hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

Australian rules football

Swans' Franklin suffers more injury pain

Sydney's superstar veteran forward Lance Franklin has suffered another hamstring setback at Swans training following an injury-riddled 2019 AFL season.

rugby league

Xerri drug case an isolated issue: Sharks

Cronulla's Bronson Xerri was on Tuesday stood down or testing positive to performance-enhancing drugs but the NRL club's CEO insists it's an isolated issue.

cricket

Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

Australian paceman Pat Cummins is supporting plans for an IPL tournament to replace the Twenty20 World Cup if the global event is postponed.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

news

epidemic and plague

Virus-positive Queensland man, 30, dies

Authorities are determining how a 30-year-old man from Blackwater in central Queensland became infected with COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

world

civil unrest

Hong Kong anthem bill spurs protests

Hong Kong police have fired pepper pellets and made 300 arrests as protesters rallied to oppose a bill criminalising "insulting" China's national anthem.