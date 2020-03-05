Discover Australian Associated Press

Italy's virus outbreak remains centred on its wealthy and populous north. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Italian virus toll jumps, all schools shut

By Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 09:46:13

Italy has closed all schools and universities and taken other emergency measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe’s worst-hit country.

The nation’s total number of dead rose to 107 on Wednesday with 28 people dying of the highly contagious virus over the previous 24 hours, health officials said.

Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said schools and universities all over the country would be closed from Thursday until at least March 15.

Only those in the northern regions most heavily affected by the epidemic have already been closed.

The number of cases since the outbreak surfaced 13 days ago rose to 3089 from 2502 on Tuesday.

Of those who contracted the disease, about 3.5 per cent had died, said Civil Protection Agency head Angelo Borrelli.

The government adopted a decree to try to slow infections which have been rising by about 500 per day.

“Our hospitals, despite their efficiency, risk being overwhelmed, we have a problem with intensive-care units,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

The decree orders “the suspension of events of any nature … that entail the concentration of people and do not allow for a safety distance of at least one metre to be respected.”

It calls for the closure of cinemas and theatres and tells Italians not to shake hands or hug each other, and to avoid “direct physical contact with all people”.

It also orders all major sporting events, including top flight Serie A soccer matches, to be played in empty stadiums.

The school closures caused jubilation among some children and mixed reactions from parents.

“I hoped for this decree because I feared an outbreak at school,” said Massimiliano Del Ninno, father of a Rome primary school student.

“Even if we are dealing with an age group that doesn’t seem to be at risk, they could have been carriers.”

Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said the government was aware of the problems it would cause families and was preparing a directive to allow a parent to stay home from work to look after children.

The virus outbreak remains centred on the wealthy and populous region of Lombardy, around Milan, and the neighbouring regions of Veneto and Emilia Romagna but cases are spreading around the whole of the Italian peninsula and Sicily.

