Italy has registered the sixth highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italy adds 87 virus deaths, 516 new cases

By AAP

May 31, 2020

2020-05-31 03:37:57

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 87, against 70 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says while the daily tally of new cases fell to 516 from 593 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 33,229 the agency said on Friday, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

However, the Marche region said on Friday it had reduced its overall death tally by 11, saying these fatalities had not been caused by the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 232,248, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 46,175 from 47,986 the day before.

There were 475 people in intensive care on Friday, down from 489 on Thursday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Of those originally infected, 152,844 were declared recovered against 150,604 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.369 million people had been tested for the virus against 2.330 million on Thursday, out of a population of about 60 million.

