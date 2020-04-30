Italy COVID-19 infections surpass 200,000

Italy’s tally of coronavirus infections has surpassed 200,000 while the death toll from the epidemic rose by 382 to 27,359.

The total number of confirmed infections rose to 201,505, up 1.05 per cent from the previous day, the Civil Protection Agency said in a bulletin.

More encouragingly, the number of active cases and the number of patients under intensive care both went down, by 608 to 105,205 and by 93 to 1863 respectively.

Italy is one of the worst-affected countries in the world.

Only the United States has counted more dead, and only the US and Spain have recorded more infections.

The spread of the virus, however, has been slowing since late March, and the government has announced a limited softening of lockdown measures from May 4.

“We have taken some little steps forward, for some it is not enough, but we cannot do more at this moment,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said visiting the Lodi province, one of the original virus clusters.

He was responding to widespread discontent about plans to reopen the country, criticised by many as lacking clarity and not going far enough.

Conte said the government was taking a “calculated risk” in allowing 4.5 million people return to work as of next Monday, and could not afford bolder action like reopening schools.

A relaxation of stay-at-home rules is also on the agenda for May 4, as people will be allowed to do more outdoor exercise and visit relatives, boyfriends or girlfriends.