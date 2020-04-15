Discover Australian Associated Press

The Italian government has extended its lockdown measures to combat COVID-19 until May 3. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Italy curve flattens as deaths hit 20,000

By AAP

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 03:00:18

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus has passed 20,000 in Italy but the country hardest hit by the outbreak in Europe has reported a slowing increase in new infections.

According to the Civil Protection Agency in Rome on Monday, 566 new deaths were registered within the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 20,465 since February.

The previous day, 431 people had died in connection with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The number of reported infections increased by about 2.0 per cent to 159,516, a slightly lower rise than the day before.

The number of unreported cases however is likely to remain high.

Experts in Italy have been talking about positive signals for days as the infection curve has flattened.

The pressure on intensive care units continues to ease, which is especially important to overcrowded hospitals in the hardest-hit north.

Italy has measures in place to combat the coronavirus outbreak, including curfews and shutting down most of public life.

The government recently extended the lockdown measures until May 3.

