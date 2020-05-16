Italy daily virus death toll, new cases up

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Italian experts are worried COVID-19 infections could surge again now lockdowns have been eased. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italy daily virus death toll, new cases up

By Gavin Jones

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 02:33:23

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 262 against 195 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 992 from 888 on the prior day.

It was the largest number of deaths in one day since May 7.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 31,368 the agency said on Thursday, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 223,096, the fifth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Spain, Britain and Russia.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 76,440 from 78,457 the day before.

There were 855 people in intensive care on Thursday, down from 893 on Wednesday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 115,228 were declared recovered against 112,541 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.820 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.779 million on Wednesday, out of a population of about 60 million.

Italy will start testing a representative sample of 150,000 people in 2000 cities next week to understand the extent of its COVID-19 epidemic, the head of the government’s scientific committee told parliament on Thursday.

Italy was the first European country to impose a country-wide lockdown in March to curb the contagion. Last week it began relaxing some of the restrictions.

“This testing programme will involve a significant sample of citizens and will allow us to understand the (extent of the) national spread of the virus,” said Agostino Miozzo, the head of the scientific committee.

Late in April the government announced it had picked US healthcare company Abbott Laboratories to supply the blood testing kits for the sample, compiled by Italian statistics bureau ISTAT to represent the overall population.

The peak of Italy’s contagion passed around the end of March but experts are worried that infections could surge again now the lockdown has been eased.

“We are moving towards relative normality, but we are always concerned and we look at that contagion index like a nightmare,” Miozzo said.

Latest sport

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

tennis

ATP/WTA tours extend tennis suspension

Professional tennis on the ATP and WTA tours has been suspended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

virus diseases

F1 and Silverstone strike British GP deal

Formula 1 and UK race track Silverstone have agreed a deal for two grands prix to be held at the venue this season.

Australian rules football

Cut players some slack: AFLPA boss

AFL players will be operating under tight restrictions when the season resumes and the Players' Association says they will do their best to adhere to them.

soccer

Socceroos return to action in Bundesliga

Socceroos Mathew Leckie and Brandon Borrello return to action when the Bundesliga kicks off this weekend and will be joined by other Australians in Europe soon.

news

health

NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW.

sport

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus hotspots flare as economies reopen

Countries are pushing ahead with relaxing coronavirus restrictions and reopening economies but new coronavirus outbreaks are testing health systems.