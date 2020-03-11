Discover Australian Associated Press

Under the new decree, travel restrictions will be imposed and social gatherings cracked down upon. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Italy extends lockdown to entire country

By COLLEEN BARRY and ANTONIO CALANNI

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 08:36:22

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says travel restrictions and other strict public health measures will be imposed nationwide to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Conte said a new government decree will require people throughout the country of 60 million people to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.

The restrictions will take effect on Tuesday and, like those already in place in northern Italy, will last until April 3., he said.

“There won’t be just a red zone,” Conte told reporters referring to the quarantine order he signed for a vast swath of northern Italy with a population of 16 million over the weekend.

“There will be Italy” as a protected area, he said.

The nationwide decree also extends school closures in Italy until April 3. Schools in the centre and south of Italy that were closed because of the virus had been slated to reopen on March 16.

Italy registered 1,807 more confirmed cases as of Monday evening, for a national total of 9,172. With those numbers, Italy again overtook South Korea as the country with the most cases outside China. The number of people with the virus who died increased to 463.

The premier also took to task young people in much of Italy who have been gathering at night to drink and have a good time during the public health emergency that started on February 21.

“This night life…we can’t allow this anymore,” Conte said.

Under the weekend decree that applied to regions in the north, pubs, restaurants and cafes are required to close at dusk. Now the mandatory early hours will affect all of a locked-down Italy.

