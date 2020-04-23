Discover Australian Associated Press

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced plans to wind back lockdown from May 4. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Italy plans to ease lockdown from May 4

By Crispian Balmer

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 04:52:18

Italy is likely to start easing its coronavirus lockdown from May 4 though the long-awaited rollback will be cautious and calculated, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says.

The country has been one of the hardest hit in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 24,100 people killed since the contagion first emerged in February.

Looking to contain the spread, the government introduced sweeping curbs in March, telling Italians to stay at home and shutting schools, businesses and industries nationwide.

The restrictions have put a major strain on the euro zone’s third largest economy but with the number of new cases gradually slowing, Conte said he would unveil by the weekend government plans to loosen the shutdown.

“I wish I could say: let’s reopen everything. Immediately. We start tomorrow morning…But such a decision would be irresponsible,” Conte wrote in a Facebook post.

He promised “a serious, scientific plan” that would include a “rethinking of modes of transport” to enable workers to travel in safety, new business rules and measures to check whether the loosening was leading to an uptick in infections.

“It is reasonable to expect that we will apply it from May 4,” he said, adding that a rushed, disorganised exit strategy would make a mockery of the sacrifices Italians had accepted.

Italian business leaders have been clamouring for a relaxation of restrictions, which are among the toughest in the world, warning of economic catastrophe if the lockdown drags on.

Italy’s Treasury expects the economy to contract by around 8.0 per cent this year, which would be the country’s worst recession since World War Two, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking to parliament on Tuesday, Conte promised additional measures by the end of the month, worth at least 50 billion euros, to mitigate the impact. This will be added to a 25-billion-euro package approved last month.

The prime minister said national efforts to contain the crisis would have to be backed up by initiatives at a European level – a barbed issue that has severely dented Rome’s once rosy relations with the European Union.

