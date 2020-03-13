Italy wakes to even tighter virus lockdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Piazza Del Duomo and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele are deserted in Milan as the lockdown continues. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italy wakes to even tighter virus lockdown

By AAP

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 20:34:51

Italians have woken to even stricter restrictions on their daily lives after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

All shops are now shuttered except food shops, pharmacies, tobacconists and newspaper sellers. 

Cafes and restaurants, previously allowed to open to customers in the daytime, are now restricted to delivery service only, except for those in transport hubs.

Italy is battling with the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after China.

Latest figures show 12,426 contagions, with 827 deaths.

On Thursday morning, bakers in Rome opened and sold bread, milk and cakes. There was no bigger rush than on previous days, a salesperson said. Public buses and some cars were on the streets of the capital.

Television pictures from the northwestern city of Genoa showed sparse traffic, with a few people queueing outside an open shop, keeping well beyond the official 1-metre distance from each other.

“Italy closes,” said the main front-page headline on newspaper La Repubblica.

Conte warned Italians on Wednesday night not to expect immediate results from the increasingly restrictive measures.

“We will be able to see the effects of our great effort only in a few weeks, in a couple of weeks,” he said.

The premier said banks, post offices and transport services would remain operational, as would factories and offices provided they adopt measures to keep workers apart.

Government offices are encouraging flexible working.

Latest sport

cricket

Silent treatment goes viral at the SCG

Australia's one-day cricket series against New Zealand started in front of clapping cameramen as a fan in a gas mask waited outside the locked SCG gates.

cricket

Kane Richardson gets coronavirus all-clear

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been cleared of coronavirus after missing the first ODI against New Zealand with a sore throat.

soccer

A-League, W-League to go ahead with crowds

This week's A-League and W-League matches will proceed as scheduled, with fans allowed into stadiums despite concerns over the coronavirus.

rugby league

'No emotion' as fans face NRL lockout

The NRL say they are simply following advice as they delay shutting out fans until round two. Games go ahead as planned this weekend despite virus concerns.

Australian rules football

Virus closes AFL games to fans

Fans will be locked out of AFL games as part of the league's measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

news

politics

Grand Prix cancelled, Dutton has virus

The coronavirus outbreak has killed off this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, but leaders have decided only to advise against mass gatherings.

sport

cricket

Silent treatment goes viral at the SCG

Australia's one-day cricket series against New Zealand started in front of clapping cameramen as a fan in a gas mask waited outside the locked SCG gates.

world

virus diseases

Trudeau stays home as wife has virus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.