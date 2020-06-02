Discover Australian Associated Press

The Colosseum in Rome has reopened to the public under Italy's easing coronavirus restrictions. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Symbolic Colosseum reopening in Rome

By Petra Kaminsky

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 22:37:59

The Colosseum in Rome can be visited again after being closed for about three months during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a symbolic moment for Rome and for Italy,”  director of the Archaeological Park at the Colosseum, Alfonsina Russo, said on Monday.

The amphitheatre is one of Italy’s most-popular tourist attractions. The reopening of the ancient building and the surrounding ruins of the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill show Italy is recovering, Russo said.

Despite the reopening, the pandemic has meant major changes for the Colosseum: In the past, around 20,000 people have flocked there every day, but access has been restricted to between 1000 and 1600 visitors per day.

First of all, Romans and people from the wider region are expected, Russo said. “But I hope that international tourists will come back,” he added, saying the proportion of foreign guests was around 70 per cent in the past.

Access is only possible with tickets and under health regulations, such as body temperature measurement at the entrance and wearing face masks.

The Colosseum was closed in early March due to the spread of coronavirus.

Italy was severely affected by the disease, with around 33,500 deaths, but the number of infections has been falling for weeks.

More and more world-famous sites are opening in Italy as the coronavirus lockdown continues to be eased. At the Vatican Museums, director Barbara Jatta was seen at the entrance on Monday greeting visitors.

From Wednesday, the country will allow holidaymakers to enter amid hopes tourism will kick start. Also from Wednesday, Italians will again be allowed to move between the country’s regions for the most part without restrictions.

In Tuscany, visitors can again visit the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The Raphael exhibition in Rome is scheduled to open on Tuesday.

