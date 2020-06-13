Italy records 53 new deaths, 379 new cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A contact tracing app has been launched by the Italian government to contain COVID-19's spread. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Italy records 53 new deaths, 379 new cases

By AAP

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 04:09:17

Italy has registered 379 new cases of COVID-19, mostly in the northern region of Lombardy where the outbreak first exploded in Europe.

The daily update provided by the Health Ministry on Thursday raised Italy’s overall total of known coronavirus infections to 236,142.

Authorities said the country likely has far more cases but that they went undetected since many with mild symptoms weren’t tested for COVID-19.

There were 53 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall known death toll to 34,167.

COVID-19 fatalities in Italy are the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

Many restrictions on daily activities were lifted in recent weeks as authorities concluded that the pressure on the country’s hospital system eased with a steady drop in the number of those needing intensive care.

While two months ago more than 4000 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients on any one day, the number on Thursday stood at 236.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

rugby league

Unbeaten Eels off to best start since 1986

Parramatta are off to their best start to an NRL season in 34 years after coming back to defeat Penrith 16-10 at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday, with David Teague saying the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

Australian rules football

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Full crowds possible by August: V'landys

With federal government on Friday allowing sports stadiums to operate at 25 per cent capacity from July 1, the NRL are targeting August for a full re-opening.

news

virus diseases

Sydney protests Aboriginal custody deaths

People have gathered in Sydney to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody, after the premier asked people not to put police in a difficult position by rallying.

sport

Australian rules football

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

world

virus diseases

New lockdowns likely on second wave fears

Health experts say there is a moderate to high risk that post-lockdown increases in coronavirus infections may warrant new restrictions.