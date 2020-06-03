Italy records 60 deaths, 178 new cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
People registered as carrying COVID-19 in Italy fell to 41,367 from 42,075 the day before. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italy records 60 deaths, 178 new cases

By Gavin Jones

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 02:38:50

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 60 against 75 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases fell to just 178 from 355 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 33,475, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 233,197, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain and Britain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 41,367 from 42,075 the day before.

There were 424 people in intensive care on Monday, down from 435 on Sunday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Of those originally infected, 158,355 were declared recovered against 157,507 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.452 million people had been tested for the virus as of Monday, against 2.434 million on Sunday, out of a population of about 60 million.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

rugby league

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made the big call to blood Adam Clune at halfback and move Corey Norman to fullback against Canterbury.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

news

politics

NSW public servants' pay freeze rejected

The NSW upper house has reversed a pay freeze for public servants with the state government to take the policy to the Industrial Relations Commission this week.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

world

civil unrest

Trump vows to use military, police shot

President Donald Trump has vowed to use the US military to halt violent protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody.