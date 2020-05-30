Discover Australian Associated Press

Of those originally infected with COVID-19 in Italy, 150,604 have been declared recovered. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Italy records 70 virus deaths, 593 cases

By AAP

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 02:41:36

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 70, against 117 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases edged up to 593 from 584 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 33,142, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 231,732, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 47,986 from 50,966 the day before.

There were 489 people in intensive care on Thursday, down from 505 on Wednesday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Of those originally infected, 150,604 were declared recovered against 147,101 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.330 million people have so far been tested for the virus against 2.291 million as of Wednesday, out of a population of about 60 million.

