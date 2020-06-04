Italy reopens its borders to EU citizens

Italy has reopened its borders to visitors from the rest of the European Union and dropped a ban on travel between its regions.

Wednesday’s relaxation of novel coronavirus containment measures came amid a steady drop in infection numbers and pressure to reopen the economy after strict lockdown measures.

“Today is a very significant date,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on Facebook, stressing that the country “is restarting and is preparing for a return to normality.”

Di Maio said he would hold a series of meetings with European counterparts to “show everybody that Italy is ready to welcome foreign tourists.”

First on the agenda was a meeting with France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian later Wednesday in Rome. Di Maio was also scheduled to be in Germany on Friday, Slovenia on Saturday and Greece on Tuesday.

Italy went into national lockdown on March 10. Restrictions have been eased gradually starting from early May, but safety precautions including social distancing still apply.

Visitors from non-EU countries that are part of the Schengen zone, like Switzerland and Norway, as well as Britain, can also freely travel to Italy as of Wednesday.

Quarantine rules still apply for travellers from the rest of the world.

On Tuesday, Italy reported 318 new daily infections, down from a peak of 6557 on March 21, and 55 new fatalities, compared to a peak of 969 on March 27.