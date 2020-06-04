Italy reopens its borders to EU citizens

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Italy has reopened its borders to visitors from other EU nations and lifted regional travel bans. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italy reopens its borders to EU citizens

By AAP

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 19:24:06

Italy has reopened its borders to visitors from the rest of the European Union and dropped a ban on travel between its regions.

Wednesday’s relaxation of novel coronavirus containment measures came amid a steady drop in infection numbers and pressure to reopen the economy after strict lockdown measures.

“Today is a very significant date,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on Facebook, stressing that the country “is restarting and is preparing for a return to normality.”

Di Maio said he would hold a series of meetings with European counterparts to “show everybody that Italy is ready to welcome foreign tourists.”

First on the agenda was a meeting with France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian later Wednesday in Rome. Di Maio was also scheduled to be in Germany on Friday, Slovenia on Saturday and Greece on Tuesday.

Italy went into national lockdown on March 10. Restrictions have been eased gradually starting from early May, but safety precautions including social distancing still apply.

Visitors from non-EU countries that are part of the Schengen zone, like Switzerland and Norway, as well as Britain, can also freely travel to Italy as of Wednesday.

Quarantine rules still apply for travellers from the rest of the world.

On Tuesday, Italy reported 318 new daily infections, down from a peak of 6557 on March 21, and 55 new fatalities, compared to a peak of 969 on March 27.

Latest sport

rugby league

Lamb caught breaking strict NRL protocols

Canterbury Bulldogs great Terry Lamb will be tested for coronavirus after he was filmed breaching NRL's biosecurity guidelines at the club on Thursday.

Australian rules football

Crows must change culture: Andrew McLeod

Adelaide great Andrew McLeod believes the Crows need action from the top down to change the culture at the AFL club.

cricket

Cricketers' union slams revised finances

The Australian Cricketers' Association is criticising what it says is a lack of detail in fresh financial forecasts presented by Cricket Australia.

soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA's intention for the hub to be in NSW.

Australian rules football

Richmond consider Pickett for ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will face a sizeable height disadvantage if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

news

crime, law and justice

Teen girls charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls have been charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

sport

rugby league

Lamb caught breaking strict NRL protocols

Canterbury Bulldogs great Terry Lamb will be tested for coronavirus after he was filmed breaching NRL's biosecurity guidelines at the club on Thursday.

world

politics

Hong Kong legislature passes anthem bill

A bill that will criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem has been passed in the Hong Kong legislature.