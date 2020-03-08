Italy’s lock down restricts millions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Italy is locking down 11 northern provinces, including Lombardy, to try to contain coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Italy’s lock down restricts millions

By JOE McDONALD and ANGELA CHARLTON

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 14:55:10

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that the entire region of Lombardy and a number of other provinces are now under lockdown as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country.

The new measures will apply to about a quarter of Italy’s population of over 60 millions people and will be in force at least until April 3.

In the middle of the night, Conte signed a decree that imposes new restrictions on the movement of people in the region of Lombardy and in a number of northern provinces.

The entry and exit to and from these areas will be allowed only in exceptional cases.

On Saturday, Italy saw its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in the north of the country on February 21.

In its daily update, Italy’s civil protection agency said the number of people with the coronavirus rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,883. Another 36 people also died as a result of the virus, taking the total to 233.

In Iran, fears over the virus and the government’s waning credibility has become a major challenge to leaders already reeling from American sanctions. More than 1,000 infections were confirmed overnight, bringing the country’s total to 5,823 cases, including 145 deaths.

The government declared a “sacred jihad” against the virus: Wearing gas masks and waterproof fatigues, members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard sprayed down streets and hospitals with disinfectants.

South Korea, the hardest-hit country outside China, reported 448 new cases on Saturday, taking the total to 7,041, with 48 deaths overall.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

GWS edge Tigers in AFL grand-final rematch

Toby Greene's five goals have helped GWS to a 14-point win over Richmond in their final AFL pre-season game.

cricket

T20 World Cup final could set crowd record

With ticket sales passing 80,000, a women's sport world record crowd could be achieved at the MCG for the Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India.

sport

Virus causes more sport havoc worldwide

The coronavirus outbreak has brought more disruption to the sporting world with Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne taking precautions in South Africa.

cricket

Labuschagne smacks ton, Aust swept in ODIs

Australia have slumped to a 3-0 series defeat in South Africa with a six-wicket loss in Potchefstroom, despite Marnus Labuschagne's maiden ODI century.

soccer

Sky Blues power past Victory in A-League

Sydney FC have come from a goal down to defeat Melbourne Victory 4-1 at Marvel Stadium, dealing a crushing blow to their A-League rival's fading finals hopes.

news

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

A man in his 80s has died in NSW after contracting COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed, taking the nationwide toll to three.

sport

Australian rules football

GWS edge Tigers in AFL grand-final rematch

Toby Greene's five goals have helped GWS to a 14-point win over Richmond in their final AFL pre-season game.

world

election

Democrat rivals Sanders, Biden up attacks

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are working hard to win over voters in six states that will vote on the Democratic candidate in November's presidential election.