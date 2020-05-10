Discover Australian Associated Press

The daily number of new coronavirus infections in Italy has fallen slightly to 1327.

Health

Italy tops 30,000 coronavirus deaths

By AAP

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 02:04:09

Italy has become the third country in the world to record 30,000 deaths from the coronavirus, reporting 243 new fatalities compared with a daily tally of 274 the day before.

Italy’s total death toll from COVID-19 since its outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 30,201, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday.

Only the United States and Britain have registered more deaths from the virus.

The daily number of new infections fell slightly to 1327 from 1401 on Thursday, taking the total of confirmed cases since the epidemic began to 217,185, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness in Italy fell to 87,961 from 89,624 the day before.

There were 1168 people in intensive care on Friday against 1311 on Thursday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 99,023 were declared recovered against 96,276 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.609 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.564 million the day before, out of a population of about 60 million.

