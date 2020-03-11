Italy, UK wield economic axe to slay virus

Italy has earmarked $US28.3 billion ($A43.4 billion) to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as the Bank of England slashed interest rates, just hours before announcing a budget designed to stave off recession.

US President Donald Trump, who for weeks played down the seriousness of the illness and blamed “fake news” for its spread, said on Tuesday he would ask Congress for a tax cut for workers and other “very major” stimulus moves to ease the economic impact.

The coronavirus, which emerged in China in December, has spread around the world, halting industry, bringing flights to a standstill, closing schools and forcing the postponement of sporting events and concerts.

Even the Tokyo Olympics are in question.

The West has watched in shock in recent weeks as infections have ballooned in Italy, Iran, France and Spain after more moderate growth elsewhere.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said up to 70 per cent of the world’s population was likely to be infected in the absence of a cure.

“When the virus is out there, the population has no immunity and no therapy exists, then 60 to 70 per cent of the population will be infected,” she told a news conference in Berlin.

Last week, the Italian cabinet said it would need just 7.5 billion euros ($A13.1 billion) to fight the virus, but since then the emergency has escalated and the nation, already close to recession, is under lockdown.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told reporters that already tough restrictions on movement might be tightened further after the northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy’s financial capital Milan, asked for all shops to shut and public transport to close.

“We are ready to listen to requests from Lombardy and other regions,” Conte said.

“The main objective is to protect citizens’ health, but we must take into account that there are other interests at stake. We must be aware that there are civil liberties that are being violated, we must always proceed carefully.”

In London, the Bank of England cut interest rates by half a percentage point and announced support for bank lending just hours before the announcing of the budget.

The central bank announced its unanimous emergency rate cut as London markets were opening and before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government sets out its spending plans.

Britain’s new finance minister, Rishi Sunak, is expected to pledge billions of pounds to fight the impact of the coronavirus.

He told ministers on Wednesday that his budget, alongside the Bank of England moves, would make Britain “one of the best-placed economies in the world” to tackle the impact of coronavirus.

European stocks staged a small comeback after the Bank of England announcement, raising hopes for more co-ordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus elsewhere.

Money markets are fully pricing in a further 10 basis-point cut by the European Central Bank when it meets on Thursday.