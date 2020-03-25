Italy virus cases likely ’10 times higher’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Figures show 6077 people have died from the infection in barely a month in Italy. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italy virus cases likely ’10 times higher’

By AAP

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 21:37:17

The number of cases of coronavirus in Italy is probably 10 times higher than the official tally of almost 64,000, the head of the agency that is collating the data says.

Latest figures show 6077 people have died from the infection in barely a month, making Italy the worst-affected country in the world, with close to double the number of fatalities in China, where the virus emerged last year.

However, testing for the disease has often been limited to people seeking hospital care, meaning that thousands of cases have certainly gone undetected.

“A ratio of one certified case out of every 10 is credible,” Angelo Borrelli, the head of the Civil Protection Agency, told La Repubblica newspaper, indicating he believed as many as 640,000 people could have been infected in the country.

He said the biggest difficulty facing Italy was a shortage of masks and ventilators – a problem that has dogged the health system since the contagion first surfaced in the wealthy northern region of Lombardy on February 21.

Italy is trying to import stocks from abroad but Borrelli said nations like India, Romania, Russia and Turkey had halted such sales.

“We are contacting the embassies but I fear no more masks will be arriving from abroad,” he said.

The epidemic looks certain to leave Italy’s already fragile economy in tatters, with most businesses shuttered.

The government wants a bailout fund for member states of the shared euro currency to be deployed without restrictions – a demand that puts Rome at loggerheads with richer northern nations.

At present, the so-called European Stability Mechanism can help euro zone countries only on condition they adjust their economic policies to overcome the problems that led them to seek financial assistance.

But Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani told Reuters the coronavirus emergency made such restrictions redundant.

“The only acceptable conditionality is that of using the ESM resources to manage the health and economic emergency,” he said, setting up a possible battle with Brussels over how best to emerge from the crisis. 

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL players to discover pay cuts by Friday

The NRL and the players union have begun discussions on how much of an impact the season's suspension will have on salaries, with an outcome expected by Friday.

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

Summer Olympics

Aussies promised Olympic spots are safe

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

The Australian Olympic Committee has offered some comfort to athletes after the Tokyo Games were postponed, but NRL and AFL continue to search for answers.

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

news

politics

Jobless queues to grow amid virus shutdown

Australia will be placed into an even tighter lockdown from midnight on Wednesday as governments desperately try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

NRL players to discover pay cuts by Friday

The NRL and the players union have begun discussions on how much of an impact the season's suspension will have on salaries, with an outcome expected by Friday.

world

epidemic and plague

Prince Charles positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", Clarence House says.