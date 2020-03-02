Discover Australian Associated Press

More than 1000 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Italy, while 29 people have died. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Italy virus cases top 1100, deaths at 29

By Colleen Barry

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 04:45:40

Italy now has more than 1000 confirmed coronavirus cases, authorities there have confirmed.

The head of Italy’s civil protection agency has told a press conference the total number of cases reached 1128 on Saturday.

Officials also reported eight more deaths of people with the virus, bring Italy’s total to 29.

Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said 52 per cent of the people who tested positive for the virus in Italy are being isolated in their homes and not hospitalised.

Health authorities said they suspect the new cases confirmed since Friday involved infections acquired before Italy shut down 11 towns in northern Italy on February 21.

They said it would take at least two weeks — the period of incubation — for the effect of the containment measures to show up in fewer new cases.

Virus cases in Italy exploded from a handful to hundreds after infection clusters emerged in the Lombardy and Veneto regions on February 21. 

Eleven towns, all but one in Lombardy, have been locked down, blocking the movements of more than 50,000 people living and working an hour’s drive from Italy’s financial capital, Milan.

Both regions also closed schools, museums, theatres, cinemas and most public offices, emptying urban centres like Milan, where many companies permitted office workers to telecommute.

