Italy virus death toll and new cases fall

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Italy has eased restrictions in the past week, allowing people to leave their homes more freely. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italy virus death toll and new cases fall

By AAP

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 04:48:49

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have risen by 165 against 194 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says as the daily tally of new cases fell to 802 from 1083 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 30,560 the agency said on Sunday, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

It was the lowest daily death toll since March 9, although in recent weeks of the epidemic the daily death count has tended to fall on Sundays only to rise again on the following day.

For the first time since early March new cases were under 1000 with the total number of confirmed cases amounting to 219,070, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 83,324 from 84,842 the day before.

There were 1027 people in intensive care on Sunday, edging down from 1034 on Saturday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Of those originally infected, 105,186 were declared recovered against 103,031 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.676 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.645 million on Saturday, out of a population of about 60 million.

On Monday, Italy started to gradually lift draconian restrictions the government had imposed in early March to contain the outbreak, allowing people to leave their homes more freely and companies to reopen.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to navigate through training protocols

The AFL is working towards finalising its plans to restart the 2020 season but will need to find a way to settle on league-wide group training protocols first.

Australian rules football

Simpson open to early AFL training return

As the AFL plans for its season restart, Eagles coach Adam Simpson has hinted West Coast could be prepared to start training without some quarantined players.

rugby league

Cleary, May whacked with NRL bans

Penrith Panthers players Nathan Cleary and Tyrone May have been hit with big fines and suspensions by the NRL over social distancing breaches.

rugby union

Australian Super Rugby aims for early July

Rugby Australia is aiming to get an adapted 12-week Super Rugby competition started by early July and will finalise the format by the end of this month.

Australian rules football

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

The AFL has given 16 Adelaide players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

news

politics

Avoid crowds to hamper coronavirus spread

Deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd has urged people to avoid crowds and guard against complacency in the fight against coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to navigate through training protocols

The AFL is working towards finalising its plans to restart the 2020 season but will need to find a way to settle on league-wide group training protocols first.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.