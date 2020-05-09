Italy virus death toll falls, cases stable

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 274 against 369 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new infections declined marginally to 1401 from 1444 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 29,958, the agency said, the third highest in the world after the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 215,858, the third highest global tally behind the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness in Italy fell to 89,624 on Thursday from 91,528 the day before.

There were 1311 people in intensive care on Thursday, down slightly from 1333 on Wednesday and maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 96,276 were declared recovered against 93,245 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.564 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.550 million the day before, out of a population of about 60 million.