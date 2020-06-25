Italy virus death toll lowest since March

Italy has reported just 122 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number since the early days of an epidemic that took off in late February.

The country detected its first locally transmitted case on February 20.

On February 26, it had 76 new infections, jumping to 252 the next day and rising dramatically until late March.

With Tuesday’s data from the Civil Protection Agency, the total number of infections climbed to 238,833, while the total death toll increased by 18, to 34,675.

The daily dead count was the lowest since March 2.

In other positive news, the number of active cases was down by more than 1000 compared to Monday, to 19,573.

The figure had peaked at more than 108,000 on April 19.

Italy was one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic.

It went into lockdown in early March and gradually reopened starting from early May.