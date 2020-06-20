Italy virus deaths up by 66, 333 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 66 against 43 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases increased slightly to 333 from 329 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 34,514 the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Brazil and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 238,159, the eighth highest global tally.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 23,101 from 23,925 the day before.

People in intensive care totalled 168 on Thursday, up from 163 on Wednesday – the first increase in many weeks.

Of those originally infected, 180,544 were declared recovered against 179,455 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.959 million people had been tested for the virus against 2.926 million on Wednesday, out of a population of about 60 million.