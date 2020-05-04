Discover Australian Associated Press

In Lombardy, Italy, 329 people died in the last 24 hours compared with 88 the day before. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Italy’s coronavirus death toll jumps

By AAP

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 02:14:03

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have jumped by 474, against 269 the day before.

It was the largest daily toll of fatalities posted by the Civil Protection Agency since April 21.

The steep increase in deaths followed a long, gradual declining trend and was due largely to Lombardy, the country’s worst-affected region.

In Lombardy there were 329 deaths in the last 24 hours compared with 88 the day before.

The daily tally of new infections was broadly stable for a third day running at 1900 on Saturday against 1965 on Friday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 28,710, the agency said.

It is the second-highest tally in the world after that of the US.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 209,328, the third-highest global tally behind those of the US and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 100,704 from 100,943 on Friday.

There were 1539 people in intensive care on Saturday, slightly down from 1578 on Friday and maintaining a long-running decline. 

Of those originally infected, 79,914 were declared recovered against 78,249 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.43 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.399 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.

