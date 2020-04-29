Discover Australian Associated Press

Italy has registered the lowest day-to-day number of new coronavirus cases since March 10. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italy’s daily coronavirus death toll rises

By AAP

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 04:37:18

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 333 against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1739 from 2324 on Sunday, posting the lowest reading since March 10.

The total death toll in Italy since its outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 26,977, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 199,414, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 105,813 from 106,103 on Sunday.

There were 1956 people in intensive care on Monday against 2009 on Sunday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Of those originally infected, 66,624 were declared recovered on Monday, up from 64,928 a day earlier.

The agency said a total of 1.237 million people have now been tested for the virus, up from 1.211 million the day before, out of a population of about 60 million.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Sunday that from May 4 Italy would gradually lift its lockdown imposed seven weeks ago to try to contain the epidemic.

