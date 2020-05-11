Italy’s daily death toll, new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 194 against 243 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 1083 from 1327 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 stands at 30,395 on Saturday, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 218,268 – the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 84,842 from 87,961 the day before.

There were 1034 people in intensive care on Saturday, down from 1168 on Friday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 103,031 were declared recovered against 99,023 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.645 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.609 million on Friday, out of a population of aboput 60 million.