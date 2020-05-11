Discover Australian Associated Press

Italy has the third highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, behind only the US and Spain. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italy’s daily death toll, new cases fall

By Gavin Jones and Francesca Landini

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 04:01:58

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 194 against 243 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 1083 from 1327 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 stands at 30,395  on Saturday, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 218,268 – the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 84,842 from 87,961 the day before.

There were 1034 people in intensive care on Saturday, down from 1168 on Friday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 103,031 were declared recovered against 99,023 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.645 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.609 million on Friday, out of a population of aboput 60 million.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

rugby league

NRL set to clear major hurdles: V'landys

ARLC chairman Pete V'landys hopes to clear major hurdles this week for the competition to restart on May 28.

Australian rules football

WA border restrictions present AFL hurdle

The AFL season could resume as early as June 11 but will have to operate around Western Australia's hard border controls.

rugby union

Super Rugby clubs happy with Clarke move

Rob Clarke's appointment as interim boss at Rugby Australia is winning applause from Super Rugby clubs who are desperate for a clear path forward.

rugby league

Miffed NRL refs not ruling out strike

NRL referees have not ruled out striking over a proposed reduction in the number of officials on the field when the season resumes later this month.

news

politics

Virus revealed risks of Australian economy

Labor leader Anthony Albanese will use a major speech to the caucus to outline how Australia should rebuild its economy after the coronavirus crisis passes.

sport

world

politics

China refutes 24 'lies' by US politicians

China has issued a lengthy rebuttal of 24 "lies" by US politicians, including suggesting the coronavirus may not have originated in Wuhan, and its actions.