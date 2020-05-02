Italy’s daily virus deaths and cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 285 against 323 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 1872, down from 2086 a day earlier.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 27,967, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases, which includes those who have died or recovered, was 205,463, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness declined to 101,551 from 104,657 on Wednesday.

There were 1694 people in intensive care on Thursday against a previous 1795, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 75,945 were declared recovered against 71,252 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.355 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.313 million the day before, out of a population of about 60 million.