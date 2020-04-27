Italy’s death toll lowest since March 17

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have risen by 415, the smallest daily tally since March 17, the Civil Protection Agency says.

The number of new infections was also the lowest in five days at 2357 on Saturday from 3021 on Friday.

Saturday’s death toll was slightly down from 420 on Friday.

The total number of fatalities since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 26,384, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases was 195,351, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 105,847 from 106,527 on Friday, a sixth consecutive daily decline.

There were 2102 people in intensive care on Saturday against 2173 on Friday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Of those originally infected, 63,120 were declared recovered against 60,498 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.187 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.148 million the day before, out of a population of about 60 million.