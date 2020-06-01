Discover Australian Associated Press

Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa has reopened after the country's coronavirus lockdown. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens

By AAP

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 23:12:01

The Leaning Tower of Pisa, one of Italy’s most popular tourist sights, has reopened after a three-month break due to measures to contain the coronavirus. 

“This is an important day, as we are making a new start by opening up the area,” Pierfrancesco Pacini, head of the administration of the Primaziale Pisana said in remarks cited by Ansa news agency. 

A flash mob was held to commemorate those who have died of the virus and to attract visitors to the site. 

Virtually no tourists had arrived, Pacini said, adding that it was important to show a “sign of trust and hope.”

Other attractions in Italy are opening up again, with the Colosseum and Vatican Museums due to reopen their doors on Monday.

In Florence, the Uffizi museum and Galleria dell’Accademia, home to Michaelangelo’s David, are likewise set to welcome visitors again.

