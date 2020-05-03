Italy’s tally of daily virus deaths dips

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 269, down from 285 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says while the daily tally of new infections stood at 1965 against 1872 a day earlier.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 28,236, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases, which includes those who have died or recovered, was 207,428, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness declined to 100,943 from 101,551 on Thursday.

There were 1578 people in intensive care on Friday against a previous 1694, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 78,249 were declared recovered against 75,945 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.399 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.355 million the day before, out of a population of about 60 million.