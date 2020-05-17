Italy’s virus death toll and new cases dip

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The number of people in Italy recorded as carrying the coronavirus has fallen to 72,070 from 76,440. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Italy’s virus death toll and new cases dip

By AAP

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 03:32:59

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have fallen to 242 against 262 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases dipped to 789 from 992 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 31,610 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 223,885, the fifth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Spain, Britain and Russia.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 72,070 from 76,440 the day before.

There were 808 people in intensive care on Friday, down from 855 on Thursday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Of those originally infected, 120,205 were declared recovered against 115,228 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.859 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.820 million on Thursday, out of a population of about 60 million.

Latest sport

tennis

Kyrgios unloads with Murray in live chat

A drunken Nick Kyrgios has unloaded on some of tennis' biggest names in an entertaining Instagram Live chat with close mate Andy Murray on Saturday.

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL boss outlines COVID-19 testing regime

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has received a daily log of COVID-19 test results, with more than 1200 players and officials producing negative results.

rugby league

NRL clubs expect flexible draw next week

The NRL are expected to offer flexibility on where games will be staged when the rest of the draw is released next week.

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

news

health

Risk remains as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Australians have been warned the COVID-19 pandemic is not over as states and territories begin lifting some restrictions.

sport

tennis

Kyrgios unloads with Murray in live chat

A drunken Nick Kyrgios has unloaded on some of tennis' biggest names in an entertaining Instagram Live chat with close mate Andy Murray on Saturday.

world

virus diseases

Public warned as virus restrictions ease

WHO representative Hans Kluge has urged caution, saying "the personal behaviour of each of us will determine the behaviour of the virus".