Virus: Italy cancels sport, isolates towns

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Regions in northern Italy are on alert after two people died in the coronavirus outbreak. Image by (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

virus diseases

Virus: Italy cancels sport, isolates towns

By AAP

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 10:01:54

The Italian government has cancelled all Sunday sports events in Lombardy and Veneto, the two northern regions affected by a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed two people and infected 76.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the measure after an emergency cabinet meeting in Rome on Saturday.

He said Lombardy and Veneto – the towns with two separate virus clusters – would be forcibly isolated, confining tens of thousands of people who live in the areas.

The ban on sport will will affect two Serie A football games: Inter-Sampdoria, which was due to be played in Milan, and Verona-Cagliari, scheduled in Verona.

“The aim is to protect the health of the Italian people,” Conte said.

Latest sport

cricket

Leadership depth behind Aussie T20 revival

Australia's T20 side is in hot form ahead of this year's World Cup, with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner adding to the side's tactical nous.

rugby league

Smith inspires Maori's NRL All Stars win

Hooker Brandon Smith's two-try effort has inspired the Maori's 30-16 NRL All Stars win over their Indigenous rivals on Saturday night.

rugby union

Reds romp to historic win over Sunwolves

The Queensland Reds have issued a Super Rugby statement in a record-breaking 64-5 win over the Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday night.

motor racing

Whincup dedicates Supercars win to Holden

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has given Holden fans something to smile about after winning the opening race at the Adelaide 500.

rugby union

Brumbies topple Chiefs in Super upset

The Brumbies have unfurled a memorable 26-14 Super Rugby upset of the Chiefs following a build-up dominated by a mumps outbreak.

news

health

Aust eases travel ban, virus cases rise

Three persons evacuated from a cruise ship tested positive for the virus as Australia relaxed travel restrictions for year 11 and 12 students stuck in China.

sport

cricket

Leadership depth behind Aussie T20 revival

Australia's T20 side is in hot form ahead of this year's World Cup, with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner adding to the side's tactical nous.

world

politics

Sanders in early lead in Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders has taken an early lead in results from the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada, while former VP Joe Biden is a distant second.