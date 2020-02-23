Virus: Italy cancels sport, isolates towns

The Italian government has cancelled all Sunday sports events in Lombardy and Veneto, the two northern regions affected by a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed two people and infected 76.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the measure after an emergency cabinet meeting in Rome on Saturday.

He said Lombardy and Veneto – the towns with two separate virus clusters – would be forcibly isolated, confining tens of thousands of people who live in the areas.

The ban on sport will will affect two Serie A football games: Inter-Sampdoria, which was due to be played in Milan, and Verona-Cagliari, scheduled in Verona.

“The aim is to protect the health of the Italian people,” Conte said.