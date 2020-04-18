Discover Australian Associated Press

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner travelled to the Trump resort in New Jersey to mark Passover. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Ivanka and husband have Passover trip

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 14:57:47

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner bent the stay at home rules to spend the Passover holiday at the Trump golf resort in New Jersey.

The holiday jaunt came even as the first daughter was exhorting her social media followers to respect the guidelines, which are designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“There’s no substitute for social distancing!” Ivanka wrote on Twitter.

She failed to mention that her own family ignored the edicts against unnecessary travel ahead of the first day of Passover, when observant Jews hold a celebratory seder dinner.

Jews around the world made major sacrifices this year to limit family gatherings and seders over Passover, which celebrates Jews’ escape from slavery in Egypt.

Many held so-called “Zoom seders” to avoid in-person gatherings with vulnerable relatives who could spread the virus.

The White House insisted there was nothing wrong with the travel to New Jersey. It called the Trump golf club the equivalent of a private home for Ivanka and therefore going there did not violate the rules.

