Izaia Perese stood down by Broncos

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Izaia Perese has been stood down by the Broncos after he was charged with drug offences. Image by (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

rugby league

Izaia Perese stood down by Broncos

By Matt Encarnacion

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 19:18:02

Promising rugby league talent Izaia Perese has been immediately stood down by Brisbane Broncos after being charged with drug offences.

The Broncos confirmed the NRL integrity unit have been informed of the development and the former Wallabies prospect will be unable to fulfil club duties.

“Standing down Izaia is not a judgement of his guilt or innocence, but recognition that this is a serious matter,” Broncos boss Paul White said on Monday.

“We have discussed our course of action and the reasoning behind it with Izaia, and he understands the action we have taken.

“We will review the matter as it moves through the legal process.”

A Queensland under-16s representative, Perese switched to rugby union in his teens and played alongside the likes of Kalyn Ponga and Brodie Croft.

He went on to play a total 17 games with the Queensland Reds between 2016-18, before moving back to league and joining the Broncos early last year.

Perese went on to make his NRL debut off the bench against Penrith in round 22, and made one more appearance in the final game of the regular season.

The 22-year-old is considered one of Brisbane’s brightest young stars, and looked set to provide some depth in coach Anthony Seibold’s backline in 2020.

Latest sport

rugby league

Mitchell hopes to change the game at No.1

Latrell Mitchell hopes to emulate Greg Inglis and "change the game" at fullback at South Sydney this NRL season, after fearing complacency at the Roosters.

rugby league

Izaia Perese stood down by Broncos

Brisbane Broncos have stood down promising talent Izaia Perese after he was charged with drug offences.

Australian rules football

AFL grand final to remain in day timeslot

The AFL commission has opted to maintain the AFL grand final in its current afternoon timeslot for the 2020 season.

rugby league

No NZ anthem as Maori All Stars show unity

The Maori All Stars say the decision to not play God Defend New Zealand before the NRL All Stars game is a show of support for their Indigenous opponents.

cricket

India set to play Gabba and day-night Test

The Gabba is likely to host the Test series opener between Australia and India next summer, while one of the four matches is set to be played under lights.

news

health

Evacuation plan for Aussie ship passengers

Australians stranded on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan will be evacuated home on Wednesday, where they will be quarantined for a further 14 days.

sport

rugby league

Mitchell hopes to change the game at No.1

Latrell Mitchell hopes to emulate Greg Inglis and "change the game" at fullback at South Sydney this NRL season, after fearing complacency at the Roosters.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases rise again in China

The number of new coronavirus cases in China has again grown, with worries the economic repercussions will begin appearing in Japan and Singapore.