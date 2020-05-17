Jacinda Ardern turned away from cafe

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Jacinda Ardern has been turned away from a Wellington restaurant because of COVID-19 restrictions. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Jacinda Ardern turned away from cafe

By NICK PERRY

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 19:45:19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern found out there are no exceptions when it comes to social distancing after she was initially turned away from a cafe because it was too full under coronavirus guidelines.

Ardern and her fiance, Clarke Gayford, decided to get brunch Saturday at Olive, a restaurant in the capital Wellington. 

That was two days after the country relaxed many of its lockdown rules, including reopening restaurants.

But social distancing rules still apply, requiring groups to remain at least one metre apart from each other. Many restaurants have limited their seating to comply with the rules.

What happened next played out on Twitter.

“Omg Jacinda Ardern just tried to come into Olive and was rejected cause it’s full,” wrote one Twitter user, Joey.

Gayford took the time to respond: “I have to take responsibility for this, I didn’t get organized and book anywhere. Was very nice of them to chase us down st (street) when a spot freed up. A+ service.”

Another Twitter user, Joanne, chimed in: “This has to be the most Kiwi tweet I’ve ever read … love it, love NZ.”

Asked for comment, a spokesperson from Ardern’s office said in an email that waiting at a cafe is something that anyone can experience during New Zealand’s virus restrictions: “The PM says she just waits like everyone else.”

Ardern has been widely praised for her swift and decisive response to the pandemic. 

New Zealand closed its borders and instituted a strict lockdown in March, and has been largely successful in its goal of eliminating the virus. 

Health authorities have reported just a single new case over the past five days. 

The country has confirmed a total of 1498 cases, including 21 deaths.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL keen to avoid early Derby, Showdown

The AFL hopes to schedule the Derby and Showdown later in the season, rather than holding them in Gold Coast hubs in the first month of the restart.

Australian rules football

Police investigating Cats' Steven injury

Police are investigating after Geelong midfielder Jack Steven was left recovering in hospital after suffering a reported wound to his chest.

rugby league

League gladiator Arthur Summons dies at 84

Rugby league great Arthur Summons has died in Wagga Wagga at the age of 84.

soccer

A-League aims for June training return

FFA chief executive James Johnson hopes A-League teams can return to training in June, with the season to be completed by the end of August.

tennis

Kyrgios unloads with Murray in live chat

A drunken Nick Kyrgios has unloaded on some of tennis' biggest names in an entertaining Instagram Live chat with close mate Andy Murray on Saturday.

news

virus diseases

New virus cases remain low as curbs ease

Australians have been warned the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, with new infections likely, as states and territories begin lifting a number of restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL keen to avoid early Derby, Showdown

The AFL hopes to schedule the Derby and Showdown later in the season, rather than holding them in Gold Coast hubs in the first month of the restart.

world

health

China opens more schools, revives flights

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in China, bringing the total to 4634 out of 82,947 cases recorded since the outbreak was first detected in Wuhan.