Annastacia Palaszczuk has reshuffled her cabinet after Jackie Trad's resignation. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Jackie Trad resigns from Qld cabinet

By Shae McDonald

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 13:56:19

Jackie Trad has fallen on her sword, resigning as Queensland’s deputy premier and treasurer.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after she said she was temporarily standing down from ministerial duties while she faced her second integrity probe in 12 months.

Health Minister Steven Miles has been appointed deputy premier, Cameron Dick will take on the role as treasurer and Kate Jones will manage state development.

Craig Crawford will become the new minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander affairs, while Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has been promoted from the outer ministry.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk unveiled her new-look cabinet on Sunday, saying they were permanent appointments that would remain in place until the state election later this year.

“I’ve acted swiftly and decisively,” she said.

“This is 100 per cent what Queenslanders expect of myself and my team, to be focussed on dealing with the health and economic crisis we have before us.”

But Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said Ms Trad should’ve been sacked six months ago, after she faced her first probe by the state’s corruption watchdog.

The Member for South Brisbane failed to properly declare the purchase of a $695,500 home in Woolloongabba, located near the Cross River Rail project she was overseeing at the time.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk leads a government that is riddled with integrity issues, and it starts at the top,” Ms Frecklington said.

Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission on Saturday confirmed it was investigating Ms Trad over allegations she interfered in the selection process for the principal of a new high school in her South Brisbane seat.

Ms Palasczcuk said Ms Trad’s decision to resign was based on the best interests of her family, the community and the party.

“She does not want there to be any distraction for the government as we respond to the COVID-19 crisis,” she said.

