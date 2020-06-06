Jakarta mosques reopen at half capacity

Muslims in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta have held their first communal Friday prayers as mosques, closed by the coronavirus outbreak for nine weeks, reopen at half capacity.

Authorities checked temperatures and sprayed hand sanitiser at the entrance to the mosques, and police and soldiers ensured the faithful observed social distancing and wore masks.

Worshippers were asked to bring their own prayer rugs and were expected to stay at least one metre apart with no handshaking. Sermons were shortened.

Indonesia has reported 28,818 confirmed cases and 1721 deaths.

President Joko Widodo said his administration wanted Indonesia’s economy back on track but safe from the virus. The government is gradually deploying 340,000 security personnel to enforce health rules as the country gradually lifts restrictions by the end of July.