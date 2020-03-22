Discover Australian Associated Press

Japan has recorded 1055 cases of domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus as of Sunday. Image by AP PHOTO

health

Japan – 14 virus cases at medical centre

By AAP

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 15:17:31

Japan’s Oita prefecture has confirmed two new coronavirus infections at a medical centre, bringing the total at the facility to 14 and making it a suspected cluster, Kyodo newswire says.

Two female nurses who work at the Oita Medical Centre, one in her 20s and another in her 50s, were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus on Sunday although they showed only mild symptoms, Kyodo said.

The new cases follow 12 others confirmed at the medical centre, including nurses and doctors.

The southwestern prefecture is conducting virus tests for about 600 staff and patients who are or were hospitalised, the newswire said, with the view that they may be linked to a cluster.

Japan has recorded 1055 cases of domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, up 40 from the previous day, according to public broadcaster NHK. The number passed the 1,000 milestone on Saturday as the nation battles to avoid a health crisis ahead of Tokyo Olympics.

The official national tally does not include the 712 cases of infections from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month.

Kyodo also reported on Sunday that Osaka confirmed that a man in his 70s with coronavirus has died, the second death in the western prefecture.

