Japan has lifted all domestic travel restrictions put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Japan lifts coronavirus travel curbs

By AAP

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 17:22:06

Japan has lifted coronavirus-related curbs on domestic travel, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urging people to go sightseeing or attend concerts and other events to help the economy bounce back from a pandemic recession.

Japan began lifting its  lockdown in May as infections fell.

The latest easing on Thursday comes after the end of an emergency declaration that allowed people to return to work and for bars and restaurants implementing social distancing measures to reopen.

“I would like people, while observing social distancing, to go out on sightseeing trips. We would like you to make an effort to engage in social and economic activity,” Abe said in an address to the country on Thursday.

The end of a government advisory for people to stay put in infected prefectures or avoid travelling to them should help hotels, resorts and areas that rely heavily on tourism.

Any recovery, however, might be slow because many people are still avoiding crowds and most travel to Japan remains restricted. Only 1700 foreigners arrived in Japan in May, the lowest number for the month since 1964, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation.

Japan’s two big airlines, ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines Co., say they are restarting some domestic flights as demand picks up, but both say flight schedules by July will still only be half of what they had planned before the pandemic.

In addition to ending the domestic travel advisory, Japan is also allowing up to 1000 people to gather at indoor and outdoor events. Japanese professional baseball teams will also restart games on Friday, although spectators will be locked out.

Japan by Thursday had recorded 17,789 coronavirus cases with 948 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Nissan Motor Co says it will cut more shifts at its three assembly plants in Japan due to falling demand, as the automaker struggles to recover from a drop in sales triggered by the pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, Nissan said it would cancel all night shifts at its Kyushu production site in southern Japan, from June 29 to July 31. Night shifts at its other Kyushu site would be stopped from July 20 to July 31, it added.

In addition, Nissan will stop output at its plant in Oppama, Kanagawa prefecture, on two days in July, while its factory in Tochigi prefecture will be closed over eight days next month, the statement said.

