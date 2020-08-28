Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The remains of more than 1500 people have been found at a 19th century mass grave in Japan. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Japan mass grave suggests 1800s epidemic

By Mari Yamaguchi

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 00:01:24

Archaeologists have dug up the remains of more than 1500 people, many of them believed to have died in an epidemic, who were buried in a 19th century mass grave that is being excavated for a city development project in Osaka in western Japan.

Officials at the Osaka City Cultural Properties Association studying the remains said on Wednesday that they believe they are of young people who died in the late 1800s.

The Umeda Grave, one of seven historical burial sites in Japan’s bustling merchant city of Osaka, was unearthed as part of a redevelopment project near a main train station.

The more than 1500 remains were found during excavations that began in September 2019, following an earlier 2016-2017 study that dug up hundreds of similar remains at adjacent locations, according to Yoji Hirata, an official at the association.

“It was our first historical discovery of a burial site in Osaka,” Hirata said.

“The findings will provide details of burial traditions of ordinary people back then.”

In the earlier excavation, many remains showed signs of lesions on the limbs.

The discovery of additional similar remains suggests the burial site was for those who fell victim to an epidemic in the region, Hirata said.

All of the remains have been removed from the excavation site, and experts will examine them and other artifacts in hopes of finding more details related to the deaths.

Some experts have cited the possibility of an epidemic of syphilis, which was rampant then in populated areas such as Osaka.

Many of the remains were in small round holes, where bodies were apparently stacked and buried.

Archaeologists found coffins containing multiple remains, a sign that many victims of an epidemic were buried together, Hirata said.

Experts also found about 350 urns and a possible depository for bones at the site, signs that bodies were cremated.

They also unearthed coins, Buddhist prayer beads, headdresses, combs, sake cups and clay dolls that were believed to have been buried with the dead.

Remains of several piglets were buried on the north side of the cemetery and two horses on the south side.

Latest sport

rugby league

Mitchell injury sours Souths' rout of Eels

South Sydney have flogged Parramatta 38-0 in a performance that will put the NRL's title contenders on notice, but lost Latrell Mitchell to a hamstring injury.

Australian rules football

Tigers prove too strong for Eagles in AFL

A four-goal burst in the third term has proven decisive as Richmond claimed a 27-point AFL win over premiership rivals West Coast on the Gold Coast.

Australian rules football

Daniher stars as Essendon beat Hawks

Essendon have defeated Hawthorn by 16 points in Thursday's AFL twilight game at Adelaide Oval, with Joe Daniher kicking three goals from the Bombers.

Australian rules football

Cats without Selwood for Dogs AFL clash

Geelong captain Joel Selwood will miss Friday's clash against the Western Bulldogs with the Cats unwilling to risk his knee injury in the lead-up to finals.

Australian rules football

Queensland deserves AFL GF: Bid chairman

Queensland's AFL grand final bid chairman Tony Cochrane says the state has proved it deserves to host the 2020 decider having kept the season afloat.

news

epidemic and plague

Nine new NSW COVID-19 cases, gym concerns

NSW has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases while a cluster associated with a central Sydney gym has grown to eight people.

sport

rugby league

Mitchell injury sours Souths' rout of Eels

South Sydney have flogged Parramatta 38-0 in a performance that will put the NRL's title contenders on notice, but lost Latrell Mitchell to a hamstring injury.

world

meteorological disaster

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.