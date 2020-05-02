Japan PM leans towards extending emergency

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says  further co-operation is needed from Japanese citizens. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Japan PM leans towards extending emergency

By Takashi Umekawa and Elaine Lies

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 21:01:42

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is leaning towards extending the country’s state of emergency for about a month as experts say coronavirus restrictions should remain in place until the number of cases falls further.

The emergency is now due to expire on May 6 but Abe says the situation remains tough and further co-operation is needed from Japanese citizens, although he will make a final decision on May 4 after consultations with experts.

“Thanks to the efforts of our citizens, we have managed to avoid an explosion of cases as has been seen overseas,” Abe told reporters on Friday evening.

“But the medical situation remains tough and we must call for further co-operation from our nation.”

He said he was inclined towards extending the state of emergency for about a month and would hold a news conference to explain his decision.

On Thursday, Abe warned citizens to prepare for a “drawn-out battle” against the new coronavirus and political sources told Reuters the government was planning to lengthen the emergency for about a month.

Abe said he would base his final decision on the recommendation of a panel of experts, which said earlier on Friday that while the number of cases appeared to be on the decline, the situation was not as good as they would like.

Economics Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said experts had also said some regions needed to keep strict restrictions in place while others could start to ease them.

Japan has confirmed more than 14,000 cases and 436 deaths from COVID-19, the highly contagious lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to an NHK tally.

Of the confirmed cases, more than 4,000 were in the capital, Tokyo, with 165 new ones reported on Friday.

But there are worries that Japan’s limited testing regime has under-counted many likely coronavirus cases, and fears that the medical system may be strained caring for them.

The outbreak and the concurrent slump in business activity is darkening the outlook for the world’s third biggest economy, prompting calls for more spending even after parliament approved an extra budget to fund a 117 trillion yen ($A1.7 trillion) stimulus package.

Consumer prices in Tokyo fell for the first time in three years in April and national factory activity sagged, data showed on Friday, increasing worries the coronavirus outbreak could tip the country back into deflation.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

cricket

Khawaja shocked by CA cash-flow crisis

Usman Khawaja says he was shocked, confused and disappointed to see Cricket Australia stand down so many workers because of cash-flow problems.

Australian rules football

AFL chief targets October grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan is increasingly confident the 2020 premiership season can be completed by the end of October.

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

rugby league

Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

Queensland NRL teams will be able to train in their home state while the Warriors have also committed to flying to Australia once granted government approval.

news

health

Health authorities probe Newmarch lapse

NSW has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, as it's revealed health authorities are investigating breaches at the troubled Newmarch House nursing home.

sport

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.