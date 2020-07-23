Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
The Japanese government is encouraging people to travel to cities outside Tokyo to boost tourism. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Japan pushes tourism despite virus surge

By AAP

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 15:51:00

Japan has kicked off a national travel campaign aimed at reviving its battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism amid a jump in new coronavirus cases.

“Go To Travel” – dubbed “Go To Trouble” by some local media – offers subsidies of up to 50 per cent on trips to and from prefectures excluding Tokyo, which was removed from the program last week after infections surged to new highs.

But many of Japan’s governors wanted the campaign delayed or amended out of fear it would spread the virus to rural areas with low infection numbers, while a Mainichi newspaper poll this week showed 69 per cent of the public wanted the program cancelled entirely.

The criticism underlines the public’s growing exasperation with what critics say are mixed messages as the government tries to boost the economy while containing the virus.

“There is no change to our stance to cautiously restart economic activity, while asking the public to co-operate in preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday when asked about the campaign.

Governor Yuriko Koike, however, urged Tokyo residents to stay home during a four-day weekend beginning on Thursday.

“It’s essential for the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions to refrain from making unnecessary outings,” Koike said on Tuesday evening.

Many in the travel industry were frustrated with what they said was a lack of clarity.

“It’s clear the government is scrambling and was totally unprepared. It’s also so hard to get information about this scheme because things change a lot,” said a general manager of a mid-sized business hotel in Osaka, who declined to be named.

Hiroaki Gofuku, the president and general manager of Hotel Nikko Osaka, said he hoped the campaign would be a boost for the ailing tourism industry, but that he was also cautious not to be overly optimistic.

“Tokyo is our big market,” he said. “With this mess, we’re actually seeing more cancellations.”

Economic Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is also widely expected to announce a delay to the phased reopening of stadiums and events at a meeting on Wednesday.

The government was planning to ease restrictions for stadiums and concert venues starting in August, allowing them to operate at half of maximum capacity. But they are widely expected to reverse their plans with daily infections rising.

Tokyo announced on Wednesday morning that daily infections were expected to reach over 230.

