Japanese health officials say Tokyo has reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases in a day. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Japan reports 595 new coronavirus cases

By Takehiko Kambayashi

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 04:57:27

Japan has confirmed 595 new coronavirus infections, including 293 in Tokyo, with other urban regions also recording a spike.

Friday’s report comes one day after the number of new daily cases rose to 623, the highest level since early April.

Earlier in the day, Tokyo reported the highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak.

This was the fourth time in the past 10 days that the record was broken in the Olympic host city. 

About 70 per cent of the 293 infections in Tokyo are people in 20s and 30s, local officials said.

However, Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters Tokyo has also registered an increase in cases among those in their 50s and 60s.

She raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Wednesday, urging 14 million Tokyo residents to refrain from non-urgent and non-essential outings to another prefecture.

Japan’s month-long country-wide state of emergency lasted until mid-May.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government and Tokyo have been criticised for their failure to impose measures that would head off another wave of the coronavirus.

Koike, who was re-elected on July 5 in a gubernatorial poll, has blamed nightlife districts and a theatre for a recent spike.

Japan has so far reported about 24,900 coronavirus infections and about 1000 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

