Japan to set up coronavirus task force

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Shoppers seek food at a market in Tokyo as the government sets up a coronavirus task force. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Japan to set up coronavirus task force

By Kiyoshi Takenaka

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 15:55:31

Japan is to set up a coronavirus taskforce, the government says, as it warned of a high risk of the wide spread of the virus but the economy minister says the government is not thinking of declaring a state of emergency for now.

Japan has had 1313 domestic cases of coronavirus as of Thursday morning, separate from 712 from a cruise ship that was moored near Tokyo last month, broadcaster NHK reported.

There have been 45 domestic deaths and 10 from the cruise ship.

“I told Prime Minister Abe there is a high risk of coronavirus spreading widely,” Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters after a meeting Shinzo Abe and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Nishimura said Abe told him to “proceed swiftly with setting up the government taskforce” based on Kato’s report.

But the government was not considering declaring a state of emergency at the moment, Nishimura said.

Under a law revised this month to cover the coronavirus, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease poses a “grave danger” to lives and if its rapid spread threatens serious economic damage. The virus has increased Japan’s recession risk.

A state of emergency would allow governors in hard-hit regions to take steps such as asking people to stay home, closing schools and other public facilities and cancelling large events.

Japanese shares tumbled on Thursday following three days of big gains after the rise in domestic coronavirus cases stoked worries of tougher domestic restrictions for social distancing.

Hitachi Ltd instructed 50,000 employees at its group companies in Tokyo to work from home and avoid unnecessary outings for the time being.

The decision to set up the task force – a necessary step to declaring an emergency – followed a sharp jump in coronavirus cases in Tokyo, making the capital the epicentre of Japan’s outbreak. Tokyo had 212 cases as of Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the governor of Tokyo warned of the risk of an explosive rise in infections in the capital and asked residents to avoid non-essential outings through April 12, especially over the weekend.

“The government and local authorities will cooperate based on the awareness that this is a very critical time to prevent the spread of the virus,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yosihide Suga told a news conference.

The International Olympic Committee and the government on Tuesday agreed to put back the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021 over the outbreak.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has asked the neighbouring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa to ask their residents to refrain from non-urgent, non-essential travel to Tokyo, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Abe has already told schools to close – although many are now preparing to reopen – and asked organisers to refrain from large-scale events, but his instructions had no formal legal basis.

Even if a state of emergency is eventually declared, legal experts have noted there are no penalties for ignoring most of the local authorities’ instructions. But the declaration would put added pressure on people and businesses to obey.

Latest sport

rugby league

Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor

Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL close to virus pay deal with players

The AFL and the AFL Players Association remain hopeful they can strike a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

soccer

FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff

Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

news

health

NSW lockdown inches closer as cases climb

The NSW branch of the Australian Medical Association has called for an immediate lockdown amid 'highly unusual times'.

sport

rugby league

Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor

Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.

world

politics

Trump says counties may be rated for risk

In another signal Donald Trump wants to unpick social distancing measures aimed at fighting coronavirus, he says US counties may be rated for risk level.