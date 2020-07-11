Discover Australian Associated Press

There are increasing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in Japan's nightclub districts. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Japanese nightclubs become virus hot spots

By By Kaori Kaneko

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 15:35:06

Japanese host and hostess clubs must act quickly to ensure they abide by rules to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus after nightlife districts became new hot spots in a resurgence of infections, the economy minister says.

The call from Yasutoshi Nishimura, tasked with leading Japan’s pandemic response, comes as Tokyo reported a record daily high of more than 240 new infections on Friday, public broadcaster NHK said.

Infections in the capital have been creeping up since the government lifted a state of emergency about a month ago, with the notorious Kabukicho red-light district becoming a major source of cases.

“We need to take steps quickly,” Nishimura told reporters.

Clusters were first found among Kabukicho’s many host clubs – where smartly dressed young men entertain women customers over drinks – and then at the female equivalent hostess or “cabaret” clubs.

Outbreaks have also been found in similar clubs in Ikebukuro’s red-light district, as well as in some cafes where women dress up as maids to entertain customers in the Akihabara electronics town.

“Infections are coming out of host and cabaret clubs and it’s important to take firm measures there,” Nishimura said.

“We need to make sure they thoroughly follow guidelines.”

He did not elaborate on exactly what steps he wants the clubs to take but said he would meet experts and chiefs of the nightlife districts later on Friday to decide on measures.

Tokyo’s jump in cases has accompanied a rise in testing and Nishimura said authorities needed to be even more aggressive to stamp out the surge.

“We need to further expand PCR testing. We need to boldly expand PCR testing,” he said.

Japan has had about 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 980 deaths.

