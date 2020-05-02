Japan’s Emperor Naruhito marks accession

Japanese Emperor Naruhito has marked the first anniversary of his accession to the Chrysanthemum throne under a state of emergency because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing a face mask, the 60-year-old emperor bowed to people along the street when a car carrying him entered the Imperial Palace in the morning to attend a monthly festival.

The pandemic forced the government to cancel a planned visit to Britain by Naruhito and Empress Masako in the spring and a birthday event for the emperor in February.

The couple held a meeting with Shigeru Omi, an expert from a government panel on the coronavirus, earlier this month.

“The spread of this infectious disease is a big challenge for humanity. I am deeply concerned many lives are also in danger in our country and that many people are facing various difficulties,” the emperor told Omi.

The message was intended to be delivered to the public, an aide to the emperor told Kyodo News.

Naruhito ascended the throne on May 1, 2019, a day after his father Akihito, who had been in reign for three decades, stepped down in Japan’s first abdication in 202 years.

Japan’s imperial family claims the longest hereditary lineage in the world, stretching back more than 2600 years, according to the government.

However, the existence of legendary figures, including Emperor Jimmu, the first leader, and the sun goddess, has been contested.