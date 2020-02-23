Japan’s new virus cases rise again

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Fourteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Japan. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Japan’s new virus cases rise again

By Stanley White

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 21:17:36

Japanese government officials have confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday as public health authorities struggle to contain a global epidemic.

Among the cases was a junior high school teacher in Chiba prefecture east of Tokyo, who went to work even though she had symptoms, raising fears the virus could spread among her students and co-workers.

In the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, a boy less than 10 years old was added to the list. On Friday, two brothers in an elementary school in Hokkaido were confirmed infected.

Children had been thought to possibly be less vulnerable to the new virus, with far fewer reported infections in much younger people.

Japan’s government is facing growing questions about whether it is doing enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus as Tokyo prepares to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in July.

In Japan, more than 100 people have now tested positive for the flu-like illness, which has killed more than 2,300 in mainland China, where it emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

In addition, more than 600 cases have also been reported on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined off Yokohama for more than two weeks.

Passengers who are not ill continued to leave the ship on Saturday, media reported, but uncertainty is high due to concerns that quarantine procedures on the ship were not adequate.

Of the new cases reported on Saturday, eight were in Hokkaido, two were in Chiba prefecture, one was in Tokyo, and another in Wakayama prefecture in western Japan.

Two more cases, a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s, were also confirmed in Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan.

The junior high school teacher in Chiba, in her 60s, first showed symptoms on February 12 and was hospitalised on February 19. She went to work while she had symptoms, so the local government will close her school for two days from February 25.

Latest sport

motor racing

McLaughlin spoils Holden's Supercars party

Ford star Scott McLaughlin has claimed an unlikely win at the Adelaide 500, leaving Holden's Shane van Gisbergen in his wake at the opening Supercars round.

cricket

Australia not in spin over T20 WCup 'blip'

Australia will need to beat Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground in order to keep their T20 World Cup title hopes alive.

boxing

Fury stuns Wilder to reclaim boxing crown

Tyson Fury has dominated Deontay Wilder, whose corner has thrown in the towel in the seventh round of their world heavyweight boxing title rematch in Las Vegas.

golf

Teen amateur's stunning 8-shot Classic win

Sydney teen amateur golfer Stephanie Kyriacou has won the Australian Ladies Classic by eight shots at Bonville.

rugby league

Bulldogs set to seek more NRL cap relief

Scans are expected to confirm Chris Smith suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the annual NRL All Stars clash.

news

crime, law and justice

Mourners gather for murdered mum and kids

People have gathered for a vigil in Brisbane to remember a murdered mum and her children.

sport

motor racing

McLaughlin spoils Holden's Supercars party

Ford star Scott McLaughlin has claimed an unlikely win at the Adelaide 500, leaving Holden's Shane van Gisbergen in his wake at the opening Supercars round.

world

health

Virus alert level highest in South Korea

South Korea is reporting 123 new coronavirus cases, and a fifth fatality, raising the country's total number of infections to 556.